March 31 Shawbrook Group Plc
* Offer for Shawbrook Group Plc
* Marlin Bidco, co jointly owned by funds by Pollen Street
capital and funds advised by BC Partners, announces a cash offer
* Offer price of 330 pence per Shawbrook share, together
with announced dividend, represents a premium of approximately
32.5 per cent
* Offer, together with announced dividend, values entire
ordinary share capital of shawbrook at £842.4 million
* As part of transaction, existing fund investors advised by
Pollen Street Capital will be replaced
* Depending on level of shareholder support for offer,
shawbrook may remain listed as it is today, or may be delisted
and return to private ownership
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: