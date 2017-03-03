March 3 Shawbrook Group Plc:

* Possible offer for Shawbrook Group Plc

* Notes share price movement and confirms that it has received a proposal from Pollen Street Capital Limited

* Proposal from Pollen Street Capital and BC Partners for entire issued and to be issued share capital of Shawbrook

* Under terms of possible offer, Shawbrook shareholders would receive 330 pence per ordinary share in cash

* In addition, Shawbrook shareholders would be entitled to retain any final dividend in respect of year ended Dec. 31 2016

* Funds managed or advised by Pollen Street currently hold approximately 38.9 pct of issued share capital of shawbrook