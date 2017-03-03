BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
March 3 Shawbrook Group Plc:
* Possible offer for Shawbrook Group Plc
* Notes share price movement and confirms that it has received a proposal from Pollen Street Capital Limited
* Proposal from Pollen Street Capital and BC Partners for entire issued and to be issued share capital of Shawbrook
* Under terms of possible offer, Shawbrook shareholders would receive 330 pence per ordinary share in cash
* In addition, Shawbrook shareholders would be entitled to retain any final dividend in respect of year ended Dec. 31 2016
* Funds managed or advised by Pollen Street currently hold approximately 38.9 pct of issued share capital of shawbrook Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.