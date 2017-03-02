March 3 Shawcor Ltd

* Shawcor ltd. Announces fourth quarter 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share c$0.42

* Q4 revenue c$329.2 million versus I/B/E/S view c$280.9 million

* Q4 earnings per share view c$-0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Shawcor Ltd says Gary Love will retire as senior vice president, finance and chief financial officer effective may 1, 2017

* Order backlog was $650 million at December 31, 2016, an increase of 7% from $606 million at September 30, 2016

* Shawcor Ltd says Gaston Tano will succeed Gary Love as senior vp, finance and CFO