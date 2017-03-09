March 9 Royal Dutch Shell Plc

* Changes have been made to the directors’ remuneration policy with effect from january 1 2017

* Changes are within the boundaries of the existing policy approved by shareholders at the 2014 agm

* Free cash flow replaces earnings per share (EPS) as a measure in the long-term incentive plan (LTIP) of directors

* New metrics for greenhouse gas (GHG) management will now form 10% of the annual bonus scorecard

* Bonus will be removed from the termination policy for executive directors appointed on or after january 1, 2017

* Subject to shareholder approval, deferred bonus plan will be removed, instead 50% of annual bonus will be delivered in cash, 50% in shares