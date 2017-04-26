April 26 Shell:

* Completed sale of its 20 pct interest in Vivo Energy Holding B.V. to Vitol Africa B.V. for a total amount of $250 million

* Sale was previously announced on Dec. 23, 2016 when shell signed an agreement to divest its interest in this venture