BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 26 Shell:
* Completed sale of its 20 pct interest in Vivo Energy Holding B.V. to Vitol Africa B.V. for a total amount of $250 million
* Sale was previously announced on Dec. 23, 2016 when shell signed an agreement to divest its interest in this venture For alerts from Dec. 23, 2016, click on: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results