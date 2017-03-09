March 9 Shell
* Royal dutch shell: divests oil sands for net consideration
of $7.25 billion
* Shell will remain as operator of AOSP's scotford upgrader
and quest carbon capture and storage (ccs) project
* Combination of these transactions will result in a net
consideration of $7.25 billion to shell
* to sell to canadian natural resources unit 60 percent
interest in AOSP, 100 percent interest in peace river complex
in-situ assets
* will sell all of its in-situ, undeveloped oil sands
interests in canada, reduce share in Athabasca Oil Sands Project
from 60 percent to 10 percent
* will sell to a subsidiary of Canadian Natural Resources
Limited its entire 60 percent interest in AOSP
* Will sell to unit of canadian natural resources its 100
percent interest in peace river complex in-situ assets, some
undeveloped oil sands leases in alberta
* consideration to Shell from canadian natural is
approximately $8.5 billion (c$11.1 billion)
* Co, Canadian Natural will jointly acquire, own equally
Marathon Oil Canada corp from affiliate of Marathon Oil
corporation for $1.25 billion each
