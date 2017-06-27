UPDATE 5-Meal-kit maker Blue Apron goes public, demand underwhelms as Amazon looms
* Stock scheduled to debut on NYSE on Thursday (Adds IPO pricing, Breakingviews link)
June 27 Shell Canada Limited:
* Says Royal Dutch Shell and SBI BioEnergy reached agreement granting Shell development, licensing rights for SBI's biofuel technology Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 28 Dow Chemical Co and DuPont on Wednesday reaffirmed their expectation to close their merger in August.