May 5 Shell Midstream Partners Lp

* Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. - deal for for $630 million

* Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. - shell midstream partners intends to fund acquisition with a combination of borrowings under existing credit facilities and cash on hand

* Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. - acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to unitholders

* Shell Midstream Partners - to acquire 100% interest in refinery gas pipelines, delta pipeline & na kika pipeline for $630 million from units of shell

* Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. - terms of deal were approved by conflicts committee of board of directors of general partner of Shell Midstream Partners