May 5 Shell Midstream Partners Lp
* Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. Agrees to acquire
additional assets from Shell
* Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. - deal for for $630 million
* Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. - shell midstream partners
intends to fund acquisition with a combination of borrowings
under existing credit facilities and cash on hand
* Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. - acquisition is expected
to be immediately accretive to unitholders
* Shell Midstream Partners - to acquire 100% interest in
refinery gas pipelines, delta pipeline & na kika pipeline for
$630 million from units of shell
* Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. - terms of deal were
approved by conflicts committee of board of directors of general
partner of Shell Midstream Partners
