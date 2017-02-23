Feb 23 Shell Midstream Partners Lp
* Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. 4Th quarter 2016 unaudited
results
* Shell Midstream Partners Lp - qtrly revenue $75.6 million
versus $67.9 million in prior quarter; qtrly net income per lp
unit $0.34
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.35, revenue view $68.5
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Shell Midstream Partners Lp - in process of entering into
a new 5-year $600 million fixed rate facility
* Shell Midstream Partners Lp - on a pro forma basis, total
debt capacity remaining under facilities plus cash on hand was
$826 million as of Dec 31, 2016
