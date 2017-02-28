Feb 28 Shell Midstream Partners Lp

* Shell Midstream Partners Lp - on february 27, 2017, co entered into a $600.0 million loan facility agreement with Shell Treasury Center

* Shell Midstream Partners Lp - credit facility is effective march 1, 2017 and will mature five years after effective date of agreement

* Shell Midstream Partners Lp - borrowings under credit facility will bear interest at a fixed interest rate of 3.23% per annum Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2ljFHwf) Further company coverage: