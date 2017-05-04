May 4 Shell:
* Current cost of supplies (CCS) basis, Shell's Q1 2017
earnings, excluding identified items, were $3.8 billion, up 142%
from $1.6 billion for Q1 of 2016
* Q1 CCS earnings attributable excluding identified items
estimate of $3.05 billion – company compiled estimates
* Q1 CCS earnings attributable to shareholders excluding
identified items rose on higher contributions from upstream and
chemicals, partly offset by higher net interest expense
* Q1 2017 oil and gas production was 3.7 million barrels of
oil equivalent per day, an increase of 2% compared with q1 2016
* Qtrly cash flow from operating activities of $9.5 billion
and free cash flow of $5.2 billion
* Continue to reshape Shell's portfolio and transform
company, with over $20 billion of $30bn divestment target
completed or announced
* Gearing at end of Q1 2017 was 27.2%, down from 28% at end
of Q4 2016
* Q2 corporate earnings expected to include non-cash charge
of some $500–600 million, driven by restructuring of funding of
businesses in north America
* Expects to generate $10 billion in cash flow from
operating activities by 2018
