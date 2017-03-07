March 7 Royal Dutch Shell:

* Signing of binding definitive agreements on the separation of Motiva

* Signing of binding definitive agreements on separation of Motiva

* Shell - balancing payment of $2.2 billion has been agreed between parties, subject to adjustments including for working capital

* Shell - as a result of transaction no material effect is expected on gearing reported on Shell balance sheet

* Shell-Value to be satisfied by combination of SRI assuming more than its 50% share of Motiva's net debt on completion and a cash payment for balance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: