March 7 Royal Dutch Shell:
* Signing of binding definitive agreements on the separation
of Motiva
* Signing of binding definitive agreements on separation of
Motiva
* Shell - balancing payment of $2.2 billion has been agreed
between parties, subject to adjustments including for working
capital
* Shell - as a result of transaction no material effect is
expected on gearing reported on Shell balance sheet
* Shell-Value to be satisfied by combination of SRI assuming
more than its 50% share of Motiva's net debt on completion and a
cash payment for balance
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: