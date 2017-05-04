May 4 Shell:
* Corporate earnings expected to include a non-cash charge
of some $500 - 600 million in Q2 2017
* Corporate earnings non-cash charge in Q2 2017, driven by
restructuring of funding of businesses in North America
* Total dividends distributed to shareholders in quarter
were $3.9 billion
* Compared with Q2 2016, integrated gas production volumes
are expected to be impacted by a reduction of some 25 thousand
boe/d in Q2 2017
* Compared with Q2 2016, upstream earnings are expected to
be negatively impacted by a reduction of some 45 thousand boe/d
in Q2 2017
* Refinery availability is expected to increase in Q2 2017
as a result of lower maintenance compared with same period a
year ago
* Oil products sales volumes are expected to decrease by
some 200 thousand barrels per day in Q2 compared with same
period a year ago
* Downstream earnings expected to include non-cash tax
charge of up to $600 million in Q2, associated with completion
of separation of motiva assets
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)