March 24 Shell:

* Shell divests Gabon onshore interests

* Reached agreement with Assala Energy Holdings Ltd a portfolio company of Carlyle Group to sell 100 percent of its Gabon onshore interests for $587 million

* Purchaser will make additional payments up to a maximum of $150 million depending on production performance and commodity prices

* Purchaser will also assume debt of $285 million as part of transaction

* Transaction will result in an impairment charge of $53 million post tax which will be taken in Q1 2017

* Sale & purchase agreement is subject to certain conditions which include various approvals, closing is expected in mid-2017

* As a result of sale some 430 local Shell employees will become part of assala energy at completion