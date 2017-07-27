FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 days ago
BRIEF-Shell willing to co-invest in Qatar expansion projects -CEO
#TopNews
#Business
#NawazSharif
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Floods kill 120 in Gujarat, with industry, cotton hit
Top News
Floods kill 120 in Gujarat, with industry, cotton hit
Russia orders out U.S. diplomats in sanctions retaliation
Russia Sanctions
Russia orders out U.S. diplomats in sanctions retaliation
Movie Review: Mubarakan
Bollywood
Movie Review: Mubarakan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 27, 2017 / 9:28 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Shell willing to co-invest in Qatar expansion projects -CEO

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell Plc

* Shell CEO van Beurden says UK, France announcement on diesel, gasoline engines ban 'very welcome'

* Shell CEO van Beurden says oil consumption to peak somewhere in early 2030s

* Shell CEO van Beurden says sees new energies as material new business in medium to long-term future

* Shell CEO van Beurden says we are fulfilling all financial commitments for development of nord stream 2

* Shell CEO van Beurden says company "getting fit" for oil prices of $40/bbl

* Shell CEO van Beurden says willing to co-invest in qatar lng expansion projects, still early days Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ron Bousso)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.