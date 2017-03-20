March 20 Shenandoah Telecommunications Co :

* Shenandoah Telecommunications Company announces delayed filing of annual report on form 10-K and receipt of Nasdaq letter

* Shenandoah Telecommunications Co - Shentel expected that it would be able to file form 10-K within 15-day extension period provided by form 12b-25

* Shenandoah Telecommunications Co - Shentel has subsequently determined that company will be unable to file form 10-k within 15-day extension period

* Shenandoah Telecommunications-has until may 16 to submit plan to Nasdaq as to how plans to regain compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing requirements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: