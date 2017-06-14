BRIEF-Goldmoney reports 2017 consolidated revenue of $523.8 mln
* Goldmoney Inc reports financial results for the year ended March 31, 2017
June 14 Shentong Robot Education Group Co Ltd
* Expects to record a turnaround from consol net loss for year ended 31 March 2016 to consol net profit for year ended 31 March 2017
* Expected result due to increase in revenue upon completion of acquisition of Copious Link Ventures Limited on 16 May 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Goldmoney Inc reports financial results for the year ended March 31, 2017
* To approve co to invest in convertible debentures issued by Saha Pathana Inter-Holding in proportion to its equity in Saha Pathana Inter-Holding