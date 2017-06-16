U.S.-based taxable bond funds attract $3 bln in week: Lipper
NEW YORK, June 22 Investors poured $3 billion into U.S.-based taxable bond funds during the latest week despite incurring some losses, Lipper data showed on Thursday.
June 16 Shentong Robot Education Group Co Ltd :
* Profit for year attributable HK$3.846 million versus loss of HK$20.4 million
* FY consolidated revenue of approximately HK$91.5 million versus HK$34.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* J2 Global announces pricing of $650 million senior unsecured notes