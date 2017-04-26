New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
April 26Shenyang Cuihua Gold and Silver Jewelry Co Ltd
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to decrease by 10.1 percent to increase by 39.6 percent, or to be 9.6 million yuan to 14.9 million yuan
* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 10.7 million yuan
* Says uncertainty of gold price as main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/sf6XOT
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.