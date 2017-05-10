UPDATE 1-ProSiebenSat.1 sells online travel agency Etraveli to CVC
* Says to continue review of travel business (Adds further details on ProSieben travel business, 2018 targets)
May 10 Shenyu Communication Technology Inc :
* Says it plans to use 10 million yuan to set up a wholly owned communication tech unit in Shanghai
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/BLXfsc
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says to continue review of travel business (Adds further details on ProSieben travel business, 2018 targets)
* TARGETEVERYONE HAS ESTABLISHED ITSELF THROUGH A LICENSING AND PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT IN PORTUGAL