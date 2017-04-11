April 11Shenzhen Anche Technologies Co Ltd :

* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 7.6 percent to 15.9 percent, or to be 6.5 million yuan to 7 million yuan

* Says Q1 FY 2016 net profit was 6.0 million yuan

* The reason for the forecast is increased sales revenue of vehicle detection system and detection industry networking monitoring system

