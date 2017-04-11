BRIEF-Shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
April 11Shenzhen Anche Technologies Co Ltd :
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 7.6 percent to 15.9 percent, or to be 6.5 million yuan to 7 million yuan
* Says Q1 FY 2016 net profit was 6.0 million yuan
* The reason for the forecast is increased sales revenue of vehicle detection system and detection industry networking monitoring system
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/2d4cXd
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
* Calstrs says urges Netflix shareholders to vote for proposal to adopt a majority vote standard for director elections - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: