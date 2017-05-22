BRIEF-China Yongda Automobiles Services enters into letter of intent
June 23 China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Ltd
May 22 Shenzhen Bicycle Co Holdings Ltd
* Says it cuts share issue size to 800 million yuan ($116.13 million) from 1.2 billion yuan previously
* Says share trade to resume on May 23
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2qLU1Ec; bit.ly/2q8zxCk
* As of date of this announcement, Co did not get in touch with Tesla and did not sign any joint venture agreement with Tesla