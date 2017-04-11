April 11Shenzhen Bingchuan Network Co Ltd :

* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to decrease by 30 percent to 40 percent, or to be 26.8 million yuan to 31.3 million yuan

* Says Q1 FY 2016 net profit was 44.7 million yuan

* The reasons for the forecast are depressing in client game market and increased R&D employee expense

