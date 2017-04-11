BRIEF-Shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
April 11Shenzhen Bingchuan Network Co Ltd :
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to decrease by 30 percent to 40 percent, or to be 26.8 million yuan to 31.3 million yuan
* Says Q1 FY 2016 net profit was 44.7 million yuan
* The reasons for the forecast are depressing in client game market and increased R&D employee expense
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/97dUyr
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Calstrs says urges Netflix shareholders to vote for proposal to adopt a majority vote standard for director elections - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: