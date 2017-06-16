BRIEF-Suncity Group says Goal Summit and Suncity International entered into acquisition MoU
* Goal summit limited and suncity international holdings limited entered into acquisition MoU
June 16 Shenzhen Centralcon Investment Holding Co Ltd
* Says its unit plans to invest 2.5 billion yuan ($366.89 million) to set up investment fund with partner
* Acquisition of a 15% and a 5% equity interests and assignments of shareholders' loans in Ideaplan Investments Limited