April 26 Shenzhen Coship Electronics Co Ltd

* Says it swings to net loss of 610.4 million yuan ($88.57 million) in 2016 versus net profit of 67.1 million yuan year ago

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2oJA3VJ

