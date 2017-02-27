BRIEF-Inteliwise plans to double no. of clients within 2 yrs
* ASSUMES AT LEAST 30 PERCENT SHARE OF FOREIGN CLIENTS IN GROUP'S PORTFOLIO IN 2019
Feb 27 Shenzhen Coship Electronics Co Ltd
* Says prelim 2016 net loss at 491.8 million yuan ($71.61 million) versus net profit of 67.1 million yuan year ago
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2lXF0N8
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8675 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Consesnsus forecast for March -quarter net profit was 603.1 million rupees