BRIEF-Invigor Group announces convertible note issue
* Invigor to drive growth through $2.5m convertible note issue
June 9 Shenzhen Danbond Technology Co Ltd
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.07 yuan (before tax) per 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 5 new shares for every 10 shares for 2016, to shareholders of record on June 15
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 16 and the dividend will be paid on June 16
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.8 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 29