BRIEF-Sandvine Corp to be acquired by Vector Capital
* Price per share implies an aggregate fully‐diluted equity value for sandvine of approximately cad $483 million
March 24 Shenzhen Dvision Video Communications Co Ltd
* Says it plans to set up buyout fund of size 500 million yuan ($72.59 million) with partners
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2nP8z5i
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8880 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says Court of Appeals issued its decision on May 26, 2017 regarding co's petition for review of a FCC order - SEC filing