UPDATE 5-Meal-kit maker Blue Apron goes public, demand underwhelms as Amazon looms
* Stock scheduled to debut on NYSE on Thursday (Adds IPO pricing, Breakingviews link)
June 27Shenzhen Dvision Video Communications Co Ltd
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for FY 2016 to shareholders of record on June 30
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 3 and the dividend will be paid on July 3
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/rVTuAp
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Stock scheduled to debut on NYSE on Thursday (Adds IPO pricing, Breakingviews link)
SAN FRANCISCO, June 28 Electric vehicle charging station maker ChargePoint Inc said on Wednesday it had secured $43 million in financing led by German engineering group Siemens AG, bringing to a close the U.S. company's latest funding round at $125 million.