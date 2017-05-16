BRIEF-Singulus Technologies receives prepayment for delivery of CIGS production lines
* Singulus Technologies receives prepayment for the delivery of CIGS production lines in a single-digit million range
May 16Shenzhen Dvision Video Communications Co Ltd :
* Says it will invest 25.5 million yuan to set up a project company with partners
* Says it will hold 85 percent stake in the co
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/f0JG11
