May 15Shenzhen Fastprint Circuit Tech Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.3 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 18, for FY 2016

* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 19 and the dividend will be paid on May 19

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/fqeejH

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)