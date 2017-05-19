BRIEF-Ancestry submits draft registration statement for proposed initial public offering
* Ancestry Inc announces confidential submission of draft registration statement for proposed initial public offering
May 19 Shenzhen Fastprint Circuit Tech Co Ltd
* Says Hong Kong unit plans to acquire 15 percent stake in Fineline Global for $14.8 million
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2qAE1ES
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Ancestry Inc announces confidential submission of draft registration statement for proposed initial public offering
* Received a letter from stock exchange, in which stock exchange stated resumption conditions