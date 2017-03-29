New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
March 29 Shenzhen Fenda Technology Co Ltd
* Says it plans to buy technology firm Fortunta for 2.9 billion yuan ($421.00 million) via cash, share issue
* Says it aims to raise up to 910 million yuan in private placement of shares to fund the acquisition
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2nLA2Un
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8883 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.