* Summer Infant Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $30 million - SEC filing
May 24Shenzhen Fenda Technology Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay FY 2016 cash dividend to shareholders of record on June 1
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 2 and the dividend will be paid on June 2
* Honda Motor, Toyota Motor and Nissan Motor will continue to financially support Takata after it files for bankruptcy protection - Nikkei