BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 11Shenzhen Forms Syntron Information Co Ltd :
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 55 percent to 75 percent, or to be 11.7 million yuan to 13.2 million yuan
* Says Q1 FY 2016 net profit was 7.6 million yuan
* The reason for the forecast is increased income from software development and technical maintenance
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/NFQIwx
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.