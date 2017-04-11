April 11Shenzhen Forms Syntron Information Co Ltd :

* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 55 percent to 75 percent, or to be 11.7 million yuan to 13.2 million yuan

* Says Q1 FY 2016 net profit was 7.6 million yuan

* The reason for the forecast is increased income from software development and technical maintenance

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/NFQIwx

