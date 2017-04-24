BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
April 24 Shenzhen Friendcom Technology Development Co Ltd
* Shenzhen Friendcom Technology shares to debut trade on April 26 - Shenzhen stock exchange
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2oD8PzX (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement