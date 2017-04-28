BRIEF-Fronsac REIT qtrly FFO per unit $0.0086
* Fronsac REIT qtrly FFO per unit $0.0086 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 28 Shenzhen Glory Medical Co Ltd
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 10 percent to 40 percent, or to be 91.5 million yuan to 116.5 million yuan
* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 83.2 million yuan
* Says that increased demand and market development as main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/9gKMC4
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Fronsac REIT qtrly FFO per unit $0.0086 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 26 Brazil's President Michel Temer on Friday praised the departing head of the state development bank for taking politics out of its lending decisions, which he said were now made on technical criteria instead of seeking to create "national champions" using cheap credit.