BRIEF-FB financial corp revises terms of Clayton Banks acquisition
* Fb financial corporation announces revised terms of clayton banks acquisition and private placement of common stock
April 28Shenzhen Glory Medical Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 1 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 5 new shares for every 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/G9DNyX
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Fb financial corporation announces revised terms of clayton banks acquisition and private placement of common stock
May 26 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc said on Friday hackers used malware to steal customers' card data, including account number, expiration date and internal verification codes, from payment systems at some of its restaurants over a span of three weeks.