BRIEF-Swift Networks wins infrastructure project
Swift wins Rio Tinto hope downs infrastructure project
May 17 Shenzhen Glory Medical Co Ltd :
* Says its wholly owned engineering subsidiary won hospital relocation project worth 132.9 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/m6c6wI
(Beijing Headline News)
Vicki Allen will succeed Peter Ritchie as chairman