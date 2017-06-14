BRIEF-Winsan Shanghai Medical Science And Technology's CFO resigns
June 23Winsan Shanghai Medical Science And Technology Co Ltd :
June 14 Shenzhen Glory Medical Co Ltd
* Says unit expects to win hospital construction contract worth 105.9 million yuan ($15.59 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2s9BHTZ
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7938 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
June 23Winsan Shanghai Medical Science And Technology Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 28