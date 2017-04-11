BRIEF-Shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
April 11 Shenzhen Hirisun Technology Inc :
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net loss to be 1 million yuan to 2 million yuan
* Says Q1 FY 2016 net loss was 3.3 million yuan
* The reasons for the forecast are decreased operation expense and increased treasury return
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/z5djO2
* Calstrs says urges Netflix shareholders to vote for proposal to adopt a majority vote standard for director elections - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: