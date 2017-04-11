April 11 Shenzhen Hirisun Technology Inc :

* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net loss to be 1 million yuan to 2 million yuan

* Says Q1 FY 2016 net loss was 3.3 million yuan

* The reasons for the forecast are decreased operation expense and increased treasury return

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/z5djO2

