May 8Shenzhen Huaqiang Industry Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 2 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 11, for FY 2016

* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 12 and the dividend will be paid on May 12

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/NcpwBj

