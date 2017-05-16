BRIEF-Magma Fincorp approves scheme of merger of Magma Advisory Services with co
* Approves scheme of merger of Magma Advisory Services with co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 16 Shenzhen Huaqiang Industry Co Ltd
* Says controlling shareholder is in discussion to invest at least 60 billion yuan ($8.71 billion) in Hebei province including Xiongan area in next 3-5 years
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2pRxG3G
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8895 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Approves scheme of merger of Magma Advisory Services with co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MADRID, June 20 Share swap details for the merger of state-held banks Bankia and Banco Mar Nostrum (BMN) should be agreed in the next few days or weeks, Spanish Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Tuesday.