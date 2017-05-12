BRIEF-DMX Technologies proposes disposal of PT. Packet Systems Indonesia
* Aggregate consideration for proposed disposal is US$7.5 million
May 12 Shenzhen Huiding Technology Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.4 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 17
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 18 and the dividend will be paid on May 18
