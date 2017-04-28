April 28 Shenzhen Ideal Jewellery Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to increase by 30 percent to 80 percent, or to be 23.6 million yuan to 32.6 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (18.1 million yuan)

* Comments that brand expansion is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/EWPrnK

