BRIEF-Lumber Liquidators announces new senior management appointment
* Lumber Liquidators announces new senior management appointment
April 28 Shenzhen Ideal Jewellery Co Ltd :
* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to increase by 30 percent to 80 percent, or to be 23.6 million yuan to 32.6 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (18.1 million yuan)
* Comments that brand expansion is the main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/EWPrnK
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Lumber Liquidators announces new senior management appointment
* Levi Strauss & Co- on May 23 co and units entered into a second amended and restated credit facility - sec filing