BRIEF-X5 retail names Svetlana Demyashkevich named CFO
* Svetlana Demyashkevich has been appointed as chief financial officer effective from June 29, 2017
May 29Shenzhen Ideal Jewellery Co Ltd :
* Says it will buy 25.3 percent stake in rough diamonds trading co for up to 1.6 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/e7xQvr
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Svetlana Demyashkevich has been appointed as chief financial officer effective from June 29, 2017
* Signed an agreement to acquire U.S.-based privately-owned automated dynamics that specializes in manufacturing of advanced composite components