BRIEF-Inteliwise plans to double no. of clients within 2 yrs
* ASSUMES AT LEAST 30 PERCENT SHARE OF FOREIGN CLIENTS IN GROUP'S PORTFOLIO IN 2019
Feb 27 Shenzhen Infinova Ltd
* Says its prelim 2016 net loss at 440.4 million yuan ($64.13 million) versus net profit of 69.0 million yuan year ago
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2l36SQN
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8675 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* ASSUMES AT LEAST 30 PERCENT SHARE OF FOREIGN CLIENTS IN GROUP'S PORTFOLIO IN 2019
* Consesnsus forecast for March -quarter net profit was 603.1 million rupees