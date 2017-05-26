May 26Shenzhen Jiawei Photovoltaic Lighting Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on June 2

* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 5 and the dividend will be paid on June 5

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ArWBwW

