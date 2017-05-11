BRIEF-Shanghai La Chapelle Fashion Co's application for A share offering has been approved
* Announcement approval by the main board issuance approval committee of the CSRC on the A share offering
May 11 Shenzhen Jinxinnong Technology Co Ltd :
* Says co plans to invest 25 million yuan to help to set up a hog breeding project firm with partners, and will own 25 percent stake in it
* Says board elects Liu Yansheng as chairman, Zhao Baojiang as vice chairman