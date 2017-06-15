A year after Brexit vote, European and UK shares diverge
LONDON, June 23 Another wobble in commodity-related shares saw UK bluechips extend their underperformance against continental European peers on Friday.
June 15 Shenzhen Kaifa Technology Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.50 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 21
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 22 and the dividend will be paid on June 22
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/VLMxuW
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
LONDON, June 23 Another wobble in commodity-related shares saw UK bluechips extend their underperformance against continental European peers on Friday.
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT IT HAS SIGNED AN ACQUISITION AGREEMENT WITH SIGMA INFORMATICA SPA